ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,356 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.30. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

