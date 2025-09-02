Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.55.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. UBS Group upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.85 to $18.95 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Silver Standard Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.
Shares of SSRM opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of -0.08. Silver Standard Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.
Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
