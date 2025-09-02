Contrasting ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siemens Energy has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $1.14 billion 2.43 $45.00 million $0.32 23.78 Siemens Energy $37.38 billion 2.27 $1.29 billion $1.18 89.92

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Siemens Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ReNew Energy Global and Siemens Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Siemens Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.45%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Siemens Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Siemens Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 5.77% 8.34% 1.14% Siemens Energy 2.50% 9.57% 1.78%

Summary

Siemens Energy beats ReNew Energy Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

