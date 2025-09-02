Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,042,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after buying an additional 1,733,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.07.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

