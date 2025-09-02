Comparing Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) & Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) and Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Planet Image International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 13.78% 30.81% 17.93% Planet Image International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Logitech International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Logitech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $4.55 billion N/A $631.53 million $4.21 24.59 Planet Image International $149.83 million 0.45 $7.11 million N/A N/A

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Image International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Logitech International and Planet Image International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 0 6 5 1 2.58 Planet Image International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Logitech International currently has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.32%. Given Logitech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Planet Image International.

Risk and Volatility

Logitech International has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Image International has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logitech International beats Planet Image International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers. It sells its products to a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers who resell to retailers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and other distributors. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, and others. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands. It serves wholesalers, dealers, and retail customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Xinyu, China. Planet Image International Limited operates as a subsidiary of Aster Excellent Limited.

