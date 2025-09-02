Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Target Price at GBX 594.17

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 594.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 600 to GBX 610 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 595 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

NWG opened at GBX 509.40 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 325.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 565.42. The stock has a market cap of £41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 517.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.40.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geeta Gopalan purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 per share, with a total value of £3,106.20. Also, insider Lena Wilson purchased 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 per share, with a total value of £1,182.36. Insiders acquired a total of 5,552 shares of company stock worth $2,781,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

