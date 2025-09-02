Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $949,000 Position in CVR Energy Inc. $CVI

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 264,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 111,114 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.32. CVR Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVI. Raymond James Financial cut shares of CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $22.25.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

