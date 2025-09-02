Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. $WASH

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Washington Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $581.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.34%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.