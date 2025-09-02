Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Financial Review

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pacific Valley Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 12.88% N/A N/A OP Bancorp 13.91% 10.72% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Valley Bancorp and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 OP Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OP Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.60%. Given OP Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of OP Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and OP Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $30.26 million 1.75 $4.42 million $0.83 12.89 OP Bancorp $154.05 million 1.41 $21.07 million $1.48 9.82

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.