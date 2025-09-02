Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) vs. Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Head to Head Review

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -23.55% -72.98% -4.55% Playtika 3.23% -83.90% 2.59%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $2.45 billion 0.20 -$567.75 million ($11.71) -0.85 Playtika $2.55 billion 0.55 $162.20 million $0.24 15.46

This table compares Bally’s and Playtika”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 74.9% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bally’s and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 5 0 0 2.00 Playtika 0 5 3 0 2.38

Bally’s currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Playtika has a consensus target price of $7.04, indicating a potential upside of 89.64%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Bally’s.

Summary

Playtika beats Bally’s on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course. The International Interactive segment includes the European and Asian operations of Gamesys, a business-to-consumer iCasino operator. The North America Interactive segment covers a portfolio of sports betting, iGaming, and free-to-play gaming brands such as Bally’s Interactive, SportCaller, and Live at the Bike, and the North American operations of Gamesys. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

