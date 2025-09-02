Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of IPG Photonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 4,282.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 175,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 126.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,846 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 165,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80,611 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 3.7%

IPGP opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.The firm had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $103,686.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,577.60. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $139,173.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,634.42. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

