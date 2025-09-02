Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,933 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 167,445 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 474.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,582 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 734,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 391,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $860.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 14.87%.The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

