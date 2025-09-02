Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in News by 714.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

