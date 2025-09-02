TriCo Bancshares $TCBK Stock Position Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 591.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.68. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.