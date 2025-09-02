CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,040,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,220,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,130,000 after purchasing an additional 240,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,169,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,977,000 after purchasing an additional 470,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CF stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

CF Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

