Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 817,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.2%

HXL stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

