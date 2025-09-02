Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,240,000 after buying an additional 746,078 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,535,000 after buying an additional 267,845 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after buying an additional 627,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,538,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 790,146 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,310,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after buying an additional 866,749 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -129.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The business had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 485,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,329.80. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmel Galvin sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $353,278.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 675,833 shares in the company, valued at $21,403,631.11. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,314,085 shares of company stock worth $143,324,991. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.