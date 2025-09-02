Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 201.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in TKO Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.69.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.3%

TKO stock opened at $189.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $194.76. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,593,099.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,736. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,993,180. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

