Head to Head Review: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) vs. AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) and AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ooma alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $256.85 million 1.39 -$6.90 million ($0.07) -184.96 AmpliTech Group $9.51 million 8.22 -$11.24 million ($0.62) -6.13

This table compares Ooma and AmpliTech Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AmpliTech Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -0.58% 6.57% 3.77% AmpliTech Group -44.65% -26.65% -21.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ooma and AmpliTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80 AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ooma currently has a consensus price target of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 36.13%. AmpliTech Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than AmpliTech Group.

Summary

Ooma beats AmpliTech Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About AmpliTech Group

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.