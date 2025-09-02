Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$11.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.76.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Trading Up 4.3%
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.31%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.