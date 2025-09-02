Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$11.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Up 4.3%

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.46. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.72 and a 1 year high of C$11.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.31%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.