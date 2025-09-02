Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 131.6% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 507.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 385.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Magna International has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

