Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.3529.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.
NYSE VZ opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.17%.
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
