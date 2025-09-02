Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

NYSE:ANF opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 77,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

