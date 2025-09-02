Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.1176.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%.The firm had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 123,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,694. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 175,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $4,934,293.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 357,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,454.71. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,574 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 882,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 44,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,795.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

