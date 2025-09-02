Analysts Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) PT at $32.86

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.8571.
EE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.
Shares of EE opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.38.
Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.
