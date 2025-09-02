WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.7778.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $2,339,624.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,498.75. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Engel sold 51,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $11,546,204.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 475,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,650,361.07. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,495 shares of company stock worth $21,138,765. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WESCO International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 1,286.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCC opened at $220.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.81. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $125.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

