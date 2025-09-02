Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Saputo from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

TSE:SAP opened at C$34.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.09. Saputo has a one year low of C$22.59 and a one year high of C$34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently -223.53%.

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

