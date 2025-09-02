Analysts Set Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) PT at $175.38

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.3750.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDDT. JMP Securities raised their target price on Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $15,482,700.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,966,251.85. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $3,529,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 333,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,268,937.84. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,777 shares of company stock worth $78,225,996. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after buying an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Greycroft LP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 963,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 304,773 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Reddit stock opened at $225.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.41. Reddit has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $253.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

