Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.1429.
AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on AQST
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance
AQST opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aquestive Therapeutics
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.