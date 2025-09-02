Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.1429.

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 78.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AQST opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

