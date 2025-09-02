Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance
Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.19. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.
Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.
