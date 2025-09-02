Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price at $4.17

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.1667.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 112.06% and a negative net margin of 142.10%. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,785.24. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 223,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 458,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 184,503 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 189,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

