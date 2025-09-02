Brokerages Set NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Target Price at $34.60

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,452.96. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,090,513.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,211.97. This represents a 39.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,676 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.