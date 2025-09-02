Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
NASDAQ MRTN opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Marten Transport has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $965.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.99.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.09 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 378.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
