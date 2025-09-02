Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Marten Transport has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $965.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.09 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 378.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

