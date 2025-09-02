PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of PLBY opened at $1.64 on Friday. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $155.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 1,460.70% and a negative net margin of 60.96%.The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLBY Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PLBY Group by 2,004.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 252,526 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 81,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

