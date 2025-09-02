PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
PLBY Group Stock Performance
Shares of PLBY opened at $1.64 on Friday. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $155.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 1,460.70% and a negative net margin of 60.96%.The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PLBY Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.