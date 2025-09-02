Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 17,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.