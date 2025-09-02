Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $367.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.69. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $384.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 132.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

