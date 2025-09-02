Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Get Teleflex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $126.58 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.56.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $172,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,873.69. This trade represents a 3.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaewon Ryu bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,605. This trade represents a 67.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 242.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.