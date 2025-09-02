Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Unisys Trading Down 0.6%

Unisys stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Unisys has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Unisys by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,287,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 190,939 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 66,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unisys by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

