Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of CRESY opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

