FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $201.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.13. FirstService has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $202.55.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 63.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in FirstService by 2.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 5.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

