Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Adherex Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adherex Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Adherex Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.87 on Friday. Adherex Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $246.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adherex Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adherex Technologies

In other news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,053.02. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,119 shares of company stock worth $254,546. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adherex Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adherex Technologies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Adherex Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adherex Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Adherex Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Adherex Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Adherex Technologies Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

