Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 837.46 and a beta of 0.20. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 18,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $621,259.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $888,326.01. This represents a 41.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $549,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,876.35. This represents a 33.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,312 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,701. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,184,000 after acquiring an additional 526,567 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,452,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after acquiring an additional 557,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 653,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

