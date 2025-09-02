Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

AEMD opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

