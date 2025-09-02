CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CURI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CURI

CuriosityStream Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $4.58 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.80.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.75 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -355.56%.

Insider Transactions at CuriosityStream

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 8,050,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $28,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,206,188 shares in the company, valued at $42,721,658. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 16,225 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $72,201.25. Following the sale, the director owned 1,414,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,685.20. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,001,895 shares of company stock worth $32,906,770 over the last ninety days. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.