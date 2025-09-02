Wall Street Zen Upgrades PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) to “Strong-Buy”

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cowen raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of PD stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 166.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PagerDuty by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

