Wall Street Zen Upgrades PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) to “Strong-Buy”

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cowen raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.
PagerDuty Trading Down 1.2%
Institutional Trading of PagerDuty
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 166.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PagerDuty by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.