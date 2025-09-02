Wall Street Zen Upgrades HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

HCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded HUTCHMED to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. HSBC cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HUTCHMED from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of HCM opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

