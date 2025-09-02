Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 1.5%

DXLG stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.20. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

