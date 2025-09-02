ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

ECARX Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of ECX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.66. ECARX has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that ECARX will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

ECARX Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ECARX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ECARX by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.