ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
Shares of ECX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.66. ECARX has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.25.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that ECARX will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.
