Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Valaris from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

VAL opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. Valaris has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valaris will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valaris by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Valaris by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

