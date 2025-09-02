Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research upgraded shares of Globavend to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GVH opened at $5.94 on Friday. Globavend has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globavend stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 249,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 355.92% of Globavend at the end of the most recent quarter.

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

